ShargeMe! Electric Vehicle Recharge Sharing!

While electric cars seem to be the future of personal transport there is always the worry that one day you will be driving along and suddenly the low battery alert comes on, if you are in the city then it is not really an issue, but in rural areas, this could be a disaster. But what if there was a network of electric car owners who share battery power with each other for a reasonable fee? This would take the worry out of taking your electric vehicle out of the city into the countryside.

ShargeMe is an online platform, easily accessible via web or mobile app, that will allow owners of Electric Vehicles to get in touch in real-time with each other in order to have the possibility to share part of their unutilized electric charge to someone who is willing to pay for an agreeable percentage of it. There will be no need for who is selling her charge to be physically present at the moment and in the location of the physical exchange of electric energy because ShargeMe will allow remote control of the EV that is selling its charge.

ShargeMe is hoping to fill the gap between charging stations allowing the owners of electric vehicles to travel further with peace of mind! Obviously setting this up will take time and cost money, they are currently raising money through crowdfunding and are expecting to deliver the service by this time next year. For more information and details of how you can get involved go to the ShargeMe page on Kickstarter.

