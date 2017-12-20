Zanco! The World’s Smallest Phone!

When mobile phones first came out they were massive, gradually they became smaller and more manageable, today they are getting bigger again adding more features and specs, but not everyone needs or wants huge phone, sometimes just a phone to make calls and send text messages will do, this is where Zanco are hoping their small T1 phone will fit in. When we say small we are not talking about a palm-sized device, the Zanco T1 phone measures up at 46.7 mm (L) x 21 mm (W) and it weighs in at just 13 grams, yet it can accommodate a nano-SIM card and comes with a small but usable keyboard.

The phone will be available in 2 band frequencies – 850/1900 and 900/1800 (You will be able to select your chosen frequency band according to your country in a post-campaign survey). Sim Card – The Zanco tiny t1 uses a Nano sim card. Please check that your sim card supports the 2G network. The Zanco tiny t1 is a talk and text mobile phone – It does not have internet capability. The Zanco tiny t1 is provided as a handset only and is not shipped with a sim card. Sim cards are to be purchased separately.

They are looking to get this phone on the market by the middle of next year with a retail price of around £40, but as with most crowdfunding projects if you are quick you could bag yourself one of the first tiny phones by pledging just £30, that is a small price for a small phone! For more details and information on how you can grab yourself a bargain check out the Zanco Tiny T1 phone page on Kickstarter.

#Zanco #T1 #Phone #ZancoTinyT1 #TWSPhone #TinyPhone #ZancoPhone #NanoSIM #PhoneCalls #TextMessage #2GNetwork #Handset #TalkTextMobilePhone #BasicMobilePhone #MobilePhone