Bridge Constructor Portal! Announcement Trailer!

Posted on by David Allen

We welcome all lucky applicants to Bridge Constructor Portal with our new vehicle-based test chambers, Quantum Tunnels and patented Aperture technology! For the last year, we’ve been secretly working in our underground labs on the next iteration of the million-selling Bridge Constructor series. This new stand-alone title will release on PC, MacOS, Linux, mobile devices, and console, and fully embraces the Portal license, one of the most beloved video game franchises of the last decade.

#Portal #ApertureScience #BridgeConstructorPortal #BridgeConstructor #Steam #Apple #QuantumTunnels #PatentedApertureTechnology #ApertureScienceEnrichmentCenter #GLaDOS #CaveJohnson #Wheatley

Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.