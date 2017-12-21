How The Empire Built The Deathstar!

Posted on by David Allen

This video is a personal project (fan film) created by myself and my FX-guru brother Isaac Botkin. He planned and crafted all the visuals in Lightwave 3D, and I composed the original score. The goal was to come up with an original melody, but keep it very much within the style and flavor of John William’s iconic Star Wars scores.

Published by David Allen

