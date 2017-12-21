Escape from London! Commodore 64 Game!

Take a step back in time when gaming was not all about graphics and when you had to think your way through a game. A good example of this is Escape from London it’s a text game adventure series designed for the Commodore 64 and 128 8 Bit microcomputer. If you haven’t tried it before, you really do not know what you are missing!

I now have 2 months of my time after leaving my full-time job, this will allow me to develop and I want to release this game. I also have plans to develop the next 2 games in this series. Escape from London Extreme… and a New London- After London the final one in this series.

The game could be out early next year, as it is currently doing well on Kickstarter. If you are quick you could pre-order one of the first digital copies by pledging just £5! Where else can you a game for that sort of cash?

#EscapeFromLondon #Commodore64 #Game #ClassicGaming #RetroGame #DarrenEdwards #NewLondon #London #LondonExtreme #AfterLondon #GameTextAdventureSeries #Commodore128 #8Bit #MicroComputer