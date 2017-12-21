Stargate Origins! History In The Making!

This is the story of how the Stargate was discovered and how the young Catherine Langford began to unravel the secrets of an ancient ring-like object that eventually will provide humans with instantaneous travel across the galaxy. Stargate: Origins is her story, the struggle and the threats, we know the story of how she managed to open the Stargate, but this is way before then. Stargate: Origins is set to premiere on February 15th, 2018 on Stargate Command, it will be shown as ten episodes, each will be ten minutes in length.

