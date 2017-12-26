Can You Start Trading on Financial Markets Without Deep Market Knowledge?

The rapid rise of bitcoin has attracted a lot of attention. From media outlets to investors, everyone wants a part of the cryptocurrency pie. With daily highs and lows of thousands of dollars the stakes are high and the cryptocurrency market is among the most volatile markets that forex traders participate in.

Yet this game of high stakes draws in a special kind of day trader- the speculative traders who love to take huge gambles and when they come off, the profit margins are to the tune of millions of dollars These high rollers are some of the first bitcoin billionaires of today and their success stories splattered across every media has drawn in a lot of people into forex trading.

What Skills Do You Need to Be a Successful Retail Trader?

But there are two main factors that sets the newcomers apart from the veteran speculative traders. While it might seem that speculative trading is done on a whim, it really is much more complex and nuanced than that. In fact most of these traders are experts in the volatile markets they tread and rely on a ton of trading signals from various sources to predict market trends even before they manifest themselves.

So does this mean that newcomers into the industry have no chances of making it big at all? Not at all! In fact one of the most common misconceptions that people have about the forex market is that it takes a lot of specialised knowledge and skill to get into trading. And while it may have been true in the past and still holds true for somewhat volatile markets like cryptocurrency, there is a lot more to trading forex than just bitcoins, litecoins and other alt coins.

How to Get Started with an Online Trading Platform

In fact with the introduction of new and automated trading platforms like MT4, it has become easier than ever to start from scratch and make some good money using algorithmic trading services. But there are a few key considerations to be made before choosing an online trading platform. Here we will highlight the 4 main criterias that one should keep in mind while choosing an online trading platform.

1. Reliability: The one reason getting into trading via the online route is much better than using a broker as a middle man is that you have complete control over your trades. But even then some online portals might face issues from time to time and it is very important to choose a platform that is stable and has a fast execution speed.

Can You Start Trading on Financial Markets Without Deep Market Knowledge?

2. Ease of use: Information is good but an overload of information and a bad user interface can make newcomers hesitant and even scared about the entire trading process. So it is of utmost importance that when you decide to install a forex trading platform, make sure that the controls are easy and intuitive.

3. Algorithmic Trading: While most online trading platforms provide some sort of automated trading, it is important for a newcomer to get acquainted with algorithmic trading right from the get go. In the past few years the advancement of machine learning combined with computing progress has meant that Expert Advisors and trading bots can predict market patterns to an uncanny level of accuracy. This means that even without any prior knowledge of trading a retail trader is able to make a decent profit just by using the algorithms provided by intelligent trading platforms.

4. Training Accounts: Every new trader needs to practice so that they can develop new trading strategies and manage to eek the most out of every exchange. Practice trading accounts are perfectly suited for this as traders can test out and iron out all the different aspects of their trading algorithm and see how it performs on historical data as well as live markets. Once the limits have been perfectly tweaked for the optimum results, the user can then translate into a live account and see their algorithm in action.

The presence of automated trading platforms have lowered the barrier of entry considerably into the online forex trading market. If you are someone who had been sitting in the sidelines waiting for an opportunity to get into the trading arena, then right now is the perfect opportunity to jump in!

#Forex #Trading #OnlineTrading #TradingMarket #OnlineForexTradingMarket #Investments