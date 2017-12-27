What Does the Rise of IoT Means for the Gambling Industry?

As science and technology have evolved, it has influenced our lifestyle to a significant level. Our lives are now governed by technology is almost every second. The inception of the internet has changed the way we look at lifestyle nowadays. From shopping your favourite items to playing some cool mobile slot games for pastime, the internet has now become a great platform. And the internet has also experienced massive transformation in the recent years. Now we have the Internet of Things (IoT) to transform our lives. Does IoT have anything to do with mobile slot games and mobile casinos? Let us discuss it further.

IoT helps devices to get connected and exchange data

In simple terms, the Internet of Things consists of a network of physical devices that can be embedded or connected to software, sensors, network connectivity and so on. This enables all the devices to be connected and exchange data simultaneously. Some of the examples where IoT is used include smart grids, smart homes, and advanced transport and so on. As online gambling is advanced to a new level, it was started depending on advanced technical mediums like augmented reality and artificial intelligence. The Internet of Things seems to be a next inclusion that will be used to make more advanced games with high-class features.

Mobile slots are expected to depend more on advanced platforms like IoT

The IoT has already become a multi-trillion-dollar market that ranges from connected smartphones to even extensive transport services. As devices get more connected to the internet, the reach and reception of mobile slots and casino will increase to a great extent. Mobile gaming has already made it possible to stay connected to the game even from your smartphones and tablets and with IoT advanced devices will help you play your favourite games without any hitch. Throughout the years 2015 and 2016, online casino experienced a significant transformation from desktop-based games to mobile games. In the coming years, internet of things will really give another dimension to the online gambling sphere.

In the present state, mobile slots and casinos have not made full use of smart devices apart from smartphones and tablets. We still don’t see gaming developers making games that can be accessed from devices like Google Glass, Oculus Rift or even smart devices like wristbands or smart watches. With the inception of the internet of things, such barriers are expected to reduce. It is indeed amazing to imagine someone playing a casino game from his smartwatch. But that transformation will soon become a reality, thanks to advanced platforms like IoT and artificial intelligence.

In fact, the process has already started. For example, the platform now uses IoT to download apps on a non-regional basis. Players who use the VR platform for mobile slots are already accustomed to the concept of Bitcoin. It is an alternative currency that is used on this platform for playing mobile slots. With this, the whole transaction becomes simpler and more convenient. Security is also ensured in a better manner than the other conventional platforms.

