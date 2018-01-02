Karl Pilkington predicted Black Mirror!

It seems that some animated television stories are able to predict the future, we all know how The Simpsons have come up with some interesting predictions. Another series has done the same, Karl Pilkington, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant seem to have known the storylines for the new series of Black Mirror, out now on Netflix. How is this done, well it must just be the magic of television, what else could it be?

After watching the finale of Black Mirror’s 4th series, I couldn’t help but notice that Karl Pilkington thought of these insane ideas first. Charlie Brooker must be a fan of the podcast.

