This Is The Best Thing About Live News!

That moment when 3 t-rexes crash @HallieJackson's live shot ? pic.twitter.com/VCp9R7CjZn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 28, 2017

There is nothing better than watching a live newscast and something happening in the background. In this case, the news story is about a property taxes, a serious enough story. Yet for many viewers of the MSNBC news channel, the real story is happening behind newsreader Hallie Jackson when three T Rexes decide to have a bit of punch up, you really cannot make this stuff up!

