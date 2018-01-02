This Is The Best Thing About Live News!

Posted on by David Allen

There is nothing better than watching a live newscast and something happening in the background. In this case, the news story is about a property taxes, a serious enough story. Yet for many viewers of the MSNBC news channel, the real story is happening behind newsreader Hallie Jackson when three T Rexes decide to have a bit of punch up, you really cannot make this stuff up!

That moment when 3 t-rexes crash @HallieJackson’s live shot

