The End For The Twelfth Doctor’s TARDIS!

It is always exciting moving on to new pastures, but at the same time, it can be sad too, as you have to leave people, places and objects behind. In the case of Doctor Who, when the timelord regenerates we have to get used to a new character and the same goes for the TARDIS, every time there is a new Doctor, there follows a new interior for the TARDIS!

Two Doctors stranded in an Arctic snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. Enchanted glass people, stealing their victims from frozen time. And a World War One captain destined to die on the battlefield, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story. An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, Twice Upon A Time marks the end of an era. But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning.

It is sad to see the interior of Peter Capaldi’s TARDIS being dismantled, but it is also exciting to what the interior of the Thirteenth Doctors (Jodie Whittaker) will look like!

#DoctorWho #BBC #DrWho #TARDIS #TheTwelfthDoctor #TheThirteenthDoctor #BBCDoctorWho #Timelord #TimeTravel #TimeMachine