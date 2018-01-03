The Slender Man Is Coming!

Posted on by David Allen

You may have seen Beware The Slender Man, the documentary that told the story of how the Slender Man influenced young people. So, now you are ready for Slender Man the movie, it is being made with the help of Victor Surge, the creator of the Slender Man, it is directed by Sylvain White and stars, Javiet Botet, Jaz Sinclair, Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Annalise Basso and Kevin Chapman. You will be able to meet up with the Slender Man later on this year and if you are not sure, there is a trailer due anytime now!

