Are You Brave Enough For Truth or Dare?

It’s about time we got an exciting thriller and it would seem that Truth or Dare fills the gap, it is directed by Jeff Wadlow, the thriller stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali. You can catch up with this movie from the end of April this year, if you dare that is!

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast of Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Happy Death Day, Get Out, Split). A harmless game of “Truth or Dare” among friends turns deadly when someone-or something-begins to punish those who tell a lie-or refuse the dare.

