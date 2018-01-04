Death Wish! How Far Would You Go?

Back in the 70’s a movie came out that glorified revenge, it starred Charles Bronson as Paul Kersey, he turned vigilante when his wife was murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted. Now, Paul Kersey is back and this time it is Bruce Willis taking in the role of the deadly avenger as the police fail to crack down on the increasing violence in the city.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the 1974 revenge thriller Death Wish. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence as it’s rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts for his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel…or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish. MGM will release Death Wish nationwide on March 2, 2018.

