Old Street Station Becomes The Black Mirror!

Over the years we have seen some cool publicity ideas created to promote a new television series, but you have to say that Black Mirror has taken it to a new level. Commuters using Old Street station were might have thought that they had arrived in some sort of parallel universe, with almost all of the advertising space being taken over to promote the new season of Black Mirror available now on Netflix.

For the launch of Black Mirror Season 4, Netflix took over Old Street Station covering it in campaign headlines designed to make the British public question whether they were storylines or reality.

