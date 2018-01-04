The X-Files! Top 25 UFO Sightings!

I don’t know about you, but the main reason for watching the X-Files for me is the ongoing alien and UFO conspiracy. Sure the other stories are good and some are even thought-provoking, but for me it has to be the aliens and to celebrate this, as well as the new season of the X-Files, the creator and executive producer of the show, Chris Carter has come up with the top 25 UFO sightings from the entire series. Which one is your favourite? For me, it has to be the one that started it all off, the crashed ship in the desert!

The all-new, 10-episode second installment of THE X-FILES is executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents FOX MULDER and DANA SCULLY. Mitch Pileggi also returns as FBI Asst. Director WALTER SKINNER. Additionally, the all-new episodes will feature guest-star appearances by Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, Haley Joel Osment and William B. Davis, who reprises his role as “Cigarette Smoking Man.” Along with Carter, series veteran Glen Morgan serves as an executive producer.

#XFiles #TheXFiles #ChrisCarter #FBI #FoxMulder #DanaScully #FBIAgents #CigaretteSmokingMan #DeepThroat #UFO #Aliens #WalterSkinner #Conspiracy