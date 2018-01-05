Best Xbox One Games of 2017 with Great Stories









Those of us that have already discovered the secret collectables ending in Inside, and have played every hero on over-watch, it’s time to clear our limited Xbox drives of 2016 hits. 2017 was a great year for Xbox gamers. There were some fantastic new releases like Assassin’s Creed and some classics like Witcher 3 that continue to endure.

Here's a look at some of the best Xbox One games of 2017 that tell great stories. You'll enjoy the games on this list whether you like open world games, strategy, horror, survival, or spend a lot of your time playing online.

Best XBox One Games of 2017 for Action and Adventure Lovers

If you enjoy visceral combat, epic storytelling, role-playing and adventure, then these games are for you. One of 2017’s best games of the year are the open-world Assassin’s Creed: Origins. This is Ubisoft’s latest offering in the series, and it has outdone its predecessors in more ways than one. The game is made for 4K and has deeper role-playing elements than previous instalments. You can now hunt animals, steal treasure, raid tombs and explore the gorgeous open world at your own pace.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard saw the series pick-up from its lacklustre predecessors. This instalment is packed with nerve-wracking tension, something lovers of survival horror will enjoy. Be warned; it's violent and terrifying.

Best XBox One Games of 2017 for Indie Lovers

Playdead’s Inside continues to be widely played by those who enjoyed Limbo and newer fans of this talented gaming house. Another indie best released in 2017 is Cuphead. Here we have Cuphead, and brother Mugman who go on a mission to save their souls. The animation is 1930s style, and the characters are quirky. But don’t judge the combat by the friendly animation. Boss battles are mean and rewarding.

Recent Classics for the Xbox One

There are a few games that were released a couple of years ago in Xbox that continue to take up space on our drives. These are games you can't get enough of. You find yourself coming back to them. Witcher 3 is one that can't easily be forgotten. The enormous open world with endless locations and side quests to explore, a dark tale at the heart of it, and choices that affect the course of the game is one of the decade's best. If you haven't played it already, get your hands on Witcher 3 now! 2017 saw

the release of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which is an offering in the series that was first released in 2015. This is a dramatic story of friendship and intrigues set in a high school, with supernatural elements, influenced by shows like Twin Peaks and the X-Files.

Dragon Age Inquisitions released in 2014 is another fantastic offering in the Dragon Age series. It offers tactical combat, branching narrative and a plot driven by the consequences of your actions. If you like Westerns and open worlds – and even if you don’t – you must play Red Dead Redemption. This is an offering from the makers of Grand Theft Auto, and it’s a classic that endures.

Did we miss any games here? Let us know!























