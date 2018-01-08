Welcome To Krypton! The Home Of Superman!





The story of Supermans family will begin soon in a new TV series Krypton, it is set a couple of generations into the past and follows the early life of Supermans Grandfather. We know a little bit about this background story, but Krypton should show us what really took place on Krypton. The series will star, Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre, Ian McElhinney and Shaun Sipos.





Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, The Halcyon) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, Krypton is executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy). Cameron Welsh (Ash vs Evil Dead) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

