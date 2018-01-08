SnowVillage! Winter Is Here!









While we wait for the next instalment of Game of Thrones to return we can enjoy the world beyond the wall at the SnowVillage, this ice world covers a huge area and offers a hotel, bar, restaurants and there is even a chapel too. In fact, if you are ultimate fan of Game of Thrones, this could be the perfect wedding venue.

Each year, around 20 million kilos of snow and 350 000 kilos of crystal clear natural ice are used to build the spectacular SnowVillage which changes in shape, size and design to amaze visitors year after year. Covering an area of about 20 000 square metres, the SnowVillage consists of a Snow Hotel, with snow rooms and suites, Ice Restaurant, Ice Bar, Ice Chapel, a slide and a vast network of striking corridors full of spectacular snow and ice art to explore.

#snowvillage_got #snowvillagefinland #snowvillage #hbonordic #lapland #laplandhotels #finland #gameofthrones #ylläs #levi #snow #ice #art #frozen #snowhotel #icebar #water #hotel











