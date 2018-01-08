Remember The Strangers! They Prey At Night!









If you remember The Strangers from a few years ago, then you will know exactly what to expect from the second movie, The Strangers: Prey At Night! It follows a seemingly ordinary family on a road trip. They decide to stop at a mobile home park, which is a big mistake of course. During the night they are visited by some seriously bad people and from here on it is a matter of survival.

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit THE STRANGERS.

