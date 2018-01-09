Axelrod Is Back In Billions!

Season three of Billions finds Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach, is all in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could alter the direction of her life irrevocably. Money, power, justice and revenge are all on the line for each of these characters as well as for the rest of the stellar cast