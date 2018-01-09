The Pizza Hut iRobot Delivery System!

Posted on 9th January 2018 by David Allen Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota #CES2018 @Toyota #CES2018 #PizzaHut #Pizza #iRobot #Delivery #PizzaDelivery #ConceptVehicle #ToyotaDesign Share the coolness!Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)