Its Time For The Toscars Golden Fist!





This is the time when all of the celebrities from the movie, TV and music industry get together to pat each other on the back, tell everyone how wonderful they are and moan about how unfair the world is. Well, if you are like us and really cannot be bothered with all of that, then there is always the Toscars from Brits in LA. You could call this an alternative to the Oscars, but we are thinking that the Oscars are an alternative to the only awards that are real, even though they are a spoof! It makes sense to us anyway!

The red carpet is ready, the paparazzi are prepping their lenses, the stunning dresses are being chosen, and the golden awards are ready to be handed out to the lucky winners. Yes, it’s time again for the Toscars ceremony. No, that’s not a misprint. The Oscars are being held in March, but a few days before that on February 28th, Brits in LA’s 11th annual Toscars will be held in Hollywood at the Renberg Theatre. This affectionate, spoofy homage is based around this year’s Oscar nominations for best movie. After the Oscar nominations are announced, in three weeks, parodies are made, judged by the Whacademy and then shown at the awards ceremony.

#Toscars #GoldenFist #Awards #BritsInLA #BestWhactress #BestWhactor #BestScribbler #BestTunes #Hollywood #USA #Movie #Music #Nominations #Paparazzi #LA @londonflairpr















