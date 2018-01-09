Is This The Thinnest iPhone X Case?





There is nothing worse than paying out a huge amount of cash on the latest iPhone only to completely cover it up with some cheap case that hides all of the features and makes it difficult to use the device properly. Yet, on the other hand, nobody wants to find a scratch, dent or crack either, it is a dilemma that we all have to face up to.





However, there is a solution and it comes in the form of the Totallee iPhone case. They claim to be the thinnest case on the market, while offering protection from scratches, bumps and scuffs. This just might be the case that the iPhone owner has been waiting for and it is not going to break the bank either.

0.02” thin, 0.1 oz light. say goodbye to bulky iPhone cases and hello to a case that re-imagines iPhone protection. this case keeps your iPhone X looking like an iPhone, while offering everyday protection from scratches, nicks, and scuffs.

The Totallee case for the iPhone X comes in grey, burgundy red, deep green, frosted white, jet black, jet white, navy blue and our favourite, matte black. So, how much is this case going to cost? Well expect to pay around $19 or £19 depending on your location.

