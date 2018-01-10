Political Cereal! What A Start To The Day!





For some people starting the day means coffee and cereal, for others the news of what has been going on overnight is the normal way to start the day. So how about starting your day with cereal and a leading politician? Well OK, its a choice between Jeremy Corbyn or Jacob Rees-Mogg, as in the real world, you can make your own choice on politics and at the same help raise funds that will support homeless shelters, something that politicians seem to be able to overlook when it suits them!

This is what you get with the Jeremy Corbyn breakfast cereal;





Start your day with your PM in waiting, Jeremy Corbyn, complimented by golden flakes of corn drenched in ice cold milk.

500g

Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients: Corn (88%), sugar, salt, barley malt extract,

Allergen information: Contains barley

With FREE Jeremy Corbyn Mask on the reverse (RRP £4.50).

50% of all profits will go to The Political Cereals Breakfast Club – supporting the homeless in shelters across the country.

This is what you get with the Jacob Rees-Mogg breakfast cereal;

Start your day with your favourite Tory, Jacob Rees-Mogg, complemented by toasted puffs of rice, drenched in ice cold milk.

500g

Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients: Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract

Allergen information: Contains barley

With FREE Jacob Rees-Mogg Mask on the reverse (RRP £4.50).

50% of all profits will go to The Political Cereals Breakfast Club – supporting the homeless in shelters across the country.

Although the political cereals can already be bought online at around £15 per pack, they are raising funds through crowdfunding. So if you would like to start the morning off with a political edge, then check out how you can get involved with the campaign, then head on over to the Political Cereals page on Kickstarter.

