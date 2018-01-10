







Back in the early 80’s there were only a few choices for anyone interested in computers, while many went for the larger PC style machines, many of us went for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum, not because it was cheap, although that did help, it was because there was so much that could be done with it. Many of learned how to create basic games and others just wanted to play games.

For the first time Volume, 1 will also be available in hardback format with the cover spot varnished – checkout the campaign perks if this is the version you would like. The book will be predominantly a visual journey charting the best games on the ZX Spectrum from 1982 onwards within double-page spreads. Each spread has a large iconic image of the game and is accompanied by artwork from the inlay, the game’s advertisement where available and further game screens showing the loading screen, menu etc.

This is a great idea and to see this book being reprinted is amazing. But it’s not there yet, they need a bit of help getting this project off the ground and so they are turning to crowdfunding in order to raise the cash needed. Check out the Story of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum page on Kickstarter, where you can get a PDF version by pledging just £5 or the full actual paperback version for just £20.

