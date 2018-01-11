Missing FBI Agent Is Found In Absentia!

FBI Agent Emily Byrne goes missing for six years while working on a case, leaving her 3 year old son Flynn and loving husband Nick behind. Emily is presumed dead, the victim of a serial killer. She appears 6 years later with no recollection of what has happened and finds herself being treated as a victim and then as the main suspect in a new series of murders. So much has happened in the lost six years; Nick has remarried to Alice and Flynn doesn’t recognize his mother. Her colleagues and family have mourned her loss and some find it difficult to reconcile the new Emily with the old. Events and evidence send Emily on the run to prove her innocence.