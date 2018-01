There’s a fact, there’s fiction and then there’s the truth. But one thing’s for certain, DEEP STATE is going to be your new TV obsession. Starring the critically acclaimed actor Mark Strong, and Game of Throne’s Joe Dempsie, FOX’s gritty and highly addictive new drama will keep you on the very edge of your seat as it delves into the merciless world of espionage, where an increasingly rare conscience can get you, and the ones you love, killed.





#DeepState #MarkStrong #Espionage #FoxTV #Spy #DeepStateFox #Drama #Government #Secrets #TheState #Security #SecurityServices #Conscience