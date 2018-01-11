The Tick Returns To Amazon Prime!

The Tick returns with more action-packed episodes! Evil is on the march, and The City is right in its way. Something terrible is going to happen, and Destiny needs her champions now more than ever. The Tick and Arthur round up the gang in a crash collision course between justice and villainy. Stream new episodes 2/23 on Prime Video. In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers come to realize his city is owned by a global supervillain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.