Victor Crowley Hatchet Job!

Ten years ago, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past. Directed by Adam Green. Starring Kane Hodder, Parry Shen, Brian Quinn, Laura Ortiz, David Sheridan.