Victor Crowley Hatchet Job!

Posted on by David Allen




Ten years ago, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past. Directed by Adam Green. Starring Kane Hodder, Parry Shen, Brian Quinn, Laura Ortiz, David Sheridan.

#VictorCrowley #VictorCrowleyLives #Axe #Hatchet #HoneyIsland #Massacre #Killer #Louisiana #Survivors #Swamp #Ghost #Tragedy #Fate #Return







Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.