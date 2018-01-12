Doctor Who Series 10 Deleted Scenes!

BBC America recently released all of the deleted scenes from Series 10 of Doctor Who, however, stated them as being ‘Extra Scenes’. So far TV recordings have made their way onto YouTube but these are the Full HD released versions compiled together. The deleted scenes contain many scenes that are should have been kept in the original episode including an acclaimed scene where The Doctor is playing at the pub where Bill and Heather first meet. Deleted Scenes are cut from episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11