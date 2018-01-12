In The Future It Is Altered Carbon!

Posted on by David Allen


In the distant future, human consciousness can be digitized and downloaded into different bodies. Brought back to life after 250 years by Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) the richest man on Earth, ex-Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman / Will Yun Lee) must solve Bancroft’s attempted murder for the chance to live again in a world he doesn’t recognize. Altered Carbon debuts exclusively on Netflix February 2nd, 2018.

#AlteredCarbon #NetflixAlteredCarbon #Soldier #LaurensBancroft #TakeshiKovacs #HumanConsciousness #Downloaded #EnvoySoldier









Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.