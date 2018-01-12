Slaughterbots! Machines That Kill!





Many of us are familiar with the science fiction stories that depict a future where humans have either been wiped out or enslaved by machines, we see this as entertainment, but what if these stories were predictions of our future? Would we stop the growth in artificial intelligence and robotics research, or would we just sit back hoping that it could never happen? Ban Lethal Autonomous Weapons is hoping that we the people can do something about the research into such weapons before it is too late. Watch the video above and decide for yourself, if there is a danger that one-day autonomous killer robots will be roaming the streets and skies of our world.





TAKE ACTION Many of the world’s leading AI researchers and humanitarian organizations are concerned about the potentially catastrophic consequences of allowing lethal autonomous weapons to be developed. Encourage your country’s leaders to support an international treaty limiting lethal autonomous weapons: Share the video and spread the word. Tell the world why you think we should ban killer robots. Add your name to the list of over 20,000 others who oppose autonomous weapons. Reach out to your elected representative in the US, UK or wherever you live.

#BanKillerRobots #AI #Robots #Machines #RiseOfTheMachines #AutonomousWeapons #Autonomous #Androids #AIResearch #Terminators #AIWeapons











