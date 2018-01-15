Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered!





18th century, North America. Amidst the chaos and violence of the French and Indian War, Shay Patrick Cormac, a fearless young member of the Brotherhood of Assassins, undergoes a dark transformation that will forever shape the future of the American colonies. After a dangerous mission gone tragically wrong, Shay turns his back on the Assassins who, in response, attempt to end his life. Cast aside by those he once called brothers, Shay sets out on a mission to wipe out all who turned against him and ultimately become the most feared Assassin hunter in history.

Ubisoft has been working on Assassin’s Creed Rogue, so far it has been the darkest chapter of the Brotherhood. The game will now be remastered to a higher quality and will be available for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from around March 20th.

