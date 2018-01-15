How Internet of Things Will Transform Online Gaming





The Internet of Things (IoT) is the latest buzzword in the tech market. And it promises to change our world by connecting appliances, sensors and other devices to each other through networking. Gaming industry always keeps itself updated with latest technology trends to give players a top-notch online casino gaming experience. With the Internet of Things, game developers got a chance to engage with users through a favourable and rewarding channel.

Introduction to Internet of Things





IoT is a network of devices such as sensors, cameras and other physical devices embedded with software and network connectivity. This network allows these devices to connect and exchange data. By using the Internet of Things devices on the network can exchange data with each other without taking input from the end user.

IoT is an old concept but with fast internet connection and declining cost of low-power and small devices, its popularity is increasing. IoT enabled gadgets are used in homes and in businesses. The automated alert system in case of fire and for locking or unlocking buildings through the web browser has been made possible due to IoT. The popularity of IoT is growing at very fast pace, and in future, it will create a global network of self-reporting, automatic and self-healing systems.

IoT and online gaming

Online gaming providers like Plush Casino are already using Artificial Intelligence for analytics so that they can track players involvement and can keep their players happy. Now IoT is revolutionizing, online gaming industry in 2 ways: –

1. By removing the gap between the platform and the player

2. By connecting online platforms with physical gaming parlours

Removing the gap between the gaming platform and the player

Increased use of smartphones has influenced the IoT for good reasons. As of now, the user can track the health activities and even manage SMS and calls right from his wrist. There are a lot of apps which can collect user’s data and analyse it for business purpose.

Now, the question is how IoT and online casino security is related? By analysing the data of gaming, operators can know what their customers want and how they interact with the games. Hence, the result is many satisfied customers. This is like how casino operators analyse player’s reaction to their style of talking and facial expressions.

The good news is online gaming platforms must maintain an equilibrium between data collection and user’s privacy. When the user comes to a casino, operators can monitor the activities but when play area changes to user’s own locality, then the process of data collection becomes more complex. Data collection is profitable, but its process should always respect player’s privacy.

Conjoining online platforms with physical gaming parlours

This is another way in which IoT is influencing online gaming. This is applicable to all gaming platforms that share a user tracking system. Now with your smart devices, you can play casino games at UK online casinos like Plush Casino without visiting a real casino and operators can also interact with players, through feedbacks or analytics.

