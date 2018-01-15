Mario Tennis Aces! Nintendo Switch!

Posted on by David Allen




A new Mario Tennis game is bringing a new level of skill and competition to Nintendo Switch. Mario steps onto the court in classy tennis garb for intense rallies against a variety of characters in full-blown tennis battles. New wrinkles in tennis gameplay will challenge your ability to read an opponent’s position and stroke to determine which shot will give you the advantage. And this time the game adds the first story mode since the Mario Tennis game on Game Boy Advance, offering a new flavor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

#Mario #Tennis #Aces #Nintendo #MarioTennisAces #TennisAces #NintendoSwitch #Game #TennisGame #MarioTennisGame #MarioTennisAcesNintendoSwitch







Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.