Chelsea Manning To Shake Up Politics!

Posted on by David Allen


We live in trying times.
Times of Fear
of suppression—
of hate.
We don’t need more—or better leaders.
We need someone willing to fight.
We need to stop asking them to give us our rights.
They won’t support us.
They won’t compromise.
We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves.
We need to actually take the reins of power from them.
We need to challenge them at every level.
We need to fix this.
We don’t need them anymore.
We can do better.
You’re damn right.

#WeGotThis #ChelseaManning #USSenate #USSenator #Politics #Leaks #Wikileaks #Data #Files #Fear #Support #Politicians #WhiteHouse #POTUS









Leave a Reply

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.