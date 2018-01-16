Detective Pikachu For The Nintendo 3DS!

A special Pikachu and his friend Tim uncover the mysteries of Ryme City in Detective Pikachu for systems in the Nintendo 3DS family. This Pikachu is unlike any other—the gruff Pokémon talks tough, loves strong coffee, and boasts about his brilliance as a wannabe great detective. Side by side, Tim and Pikachu will search for clues and talk to witnesses to investigate the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry.