Are You Ready For The Here And Now?









A provocative and darkly comic meditation on the disparate forces polarizing present-day American culture, as experienced by the members of a progressive multi-ethnic family — a philosophy professor and his wife, their adopted children from Vietnam, Liberia and Colombia and their sole biological child — and a contemporary Muslim family, headed by a psychiatrist who is treating one of their children.

Here And Now stars Tim Robbins, Holly Hunter, Sosie Bacon, Jerrika Hinton and more. It is the creation of Alan Ball, who brought us Six Feet Under and True Blood. Here And Now will be premiering on February 11th at 9pm on HBO.

