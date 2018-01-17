Going Shopping In A Flying Bath!

At the moment we are taking your idea of the “human drone” to realize. Normally, such projects involve large teams with a large budget. We do everything on our own and finance this expensive project through side jobs – that’s why we, unfortunately, do not manage to produce new videos regularly. We always try to improve our videos and of course we are putting more and more time and money into the projects. More and more people are asking us recently if there is a way to support us in this regard, now have the opportunity here :).