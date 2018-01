Marvels Top 10 Hottest Heroes!

It seems that some heroes are hotter than others, but how do you rate your favourite Marvel character? Check out the top ten hottest heroes according to Marvel, starting at number ten of course. 10. Daimon Hellstrom, 9. Sunfire, 8. Pyro, 7. Sunspot, 6. Inferno, 5. Ghost Rider, 4. Firestar, 3. Human Torch (Jim Hammond), 2. Human Torch (Johnny Storm) and at 1. Watch to find out!

About Marvel Top 10 “Find out who or what is the best of the best when Marvel Top 10 ranks your favourite super heroes, super villains, storylines, and much more. All topics are voted on by Marvel.com’s Editorial and Social teams on overall influence, importance, and power. Will your Top 10 measure up? Find out!”

#Marvel #Heroes #MarvelHeroes #MarvelsTopTenHeroes #HottestHeroes #DaimonHellstrom #Sunfire #Pyro #Sunspot #Inferno #GhostRider #Firestar #HumanTorch