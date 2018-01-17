RuneScape is Bringing a Blast From the Past to Mobile Gaming!





RuneScape, a fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game, is associated with ‘classic’ and established genre games, including other RPGs such as World of Warcraft and The Elder Scrolls. With the news having broken that RuneScape is heading to mobile devices and will offer cross-compatibility for gamers who want to enjoy the game on their PCs and on their mobile devices, what is the future for this increasingly popular game from 2001?

A Changed World for a Game of the Past

When you run a game that has over 200 million registered accounts, you’re clearly doing something right. This is obviously the case when it comes to RuneScape, which prides itself upon using its sandbox gameplay, which allows gamers the freedom to enjoy the quests and experiences that they want to, rather than forcing a structure upon them. In the modern world, though, the rise of the freemium model and the success of other MMORPGs like Clash of Clans, which has over 100 million daily players, shows that brands need to be aware that moving into the world of mobile gaming is a relatively risky move, even when marketing an established game.

Indeed, looking at the graphics of older RuneScape games, you can see that the game faces a challenge to stay relevant and modern. This seems to be the case despite the fact that most MMORPGs tend to not get gamers interested with their graphics and instead engage primarily through the gameplay offered. To this effect, it is interesting that the mobile gaming world of RuneScape focuses so heavily on cross-compatibility and the ability to customise heavily. The cross-platform appeal will also help to support the main strengths of the game and the important reasons people enjoy MMORPGS.

Slotting in Nicely

Part of the reason that RuneScape has only now moved to mobile devices is likely to be the continued increase in power and capability of modern mobile devices like the iPhone X and the latest Samsung models. These models are able to support more and more complex games, which can easily run maps and other memory draining aspects to games, a capability that has helped mobile gaming to become one of the most popular forms of gaming in the world.

Indeed, as shown by the use of casino mobile games such as roulette, blackjack and slots, which had previously been played exclusively on PCs are now starting to find that they can work increasingly well on HTML5 browsers as well as mobile platforms, with mobile gamers now able to enjoy almost the same experience regardless of device, even when looking to use live video casinos that depend upon fast bandwidths and graphics.

With these kind of transitions starting to take place, it seems more and more likely that in the future, we could be discussing the removal of RuneScape from PCs, rather than in the context of a failed mobile game, and the question will simply focus on how RuneScape will work in a world of mobile gaming that is dominated by freemium apps.





#gaming #OnlineGames #Runescape #PCGames #MobileGames #Apps #MobileGaming











