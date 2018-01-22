The Future Is Cardboard! Nintendo Labo!

Posted on by David Allen




Introducing Nintendo Labo, a new line of interactive make, play and discover experiences designed to inspire creative minds and playful hearts alike. Together with the Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Labo kits provide the tools and technology to make fun DIY creations, play games with your creations, and discover how Nintendo Switch technology shapes ideas into reality.

Published by David Allen

