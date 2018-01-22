There Is More Than One Heather!





Based on the 80’s horror movie, Heathers stars Grace Victoria Cox as Veronica Sawyer, James Scully as JD, Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara. It will be premiering in the US in early March.

Heathers is an hour-long pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, based on the 1988 cult classic film of the same name. The much-anticipated reboot perfectly blends drama, love, rivalry, and comedy into a modern-day masterpiece.

