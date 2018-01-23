Hurricane Heist! The Storm of the Century!

Posted on by David Allen


As an unstoppable and deadly hurricane bears down on the Gulf Coast of the US a mandatory emergency evacuation is underway clearing the city. The storm proves to be the perfect cover for a team of hackers to infiltrate a vulnerable Treasury facility and steal $600m. Bracing himself for the impact of the hurricane, storm chaser and meteorologist Will finds himself caught up in the chaos and teams up with Casey, the only Treasury agent left standing and his wayward brother, Breeze. Together they must stop the ruthless thieves from pulling off the heist of a lifetime and survive the storm of the century.

The Hurricane Heist stars Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten and Ralph Ineson, it is directed by Rob Cohen and will be in UK and Irish cinemas on 6th April.

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.