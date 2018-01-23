Hurricane Heist! The Storm of the Century!

The Storm of the Century; The Heist of a Lifetime. #HurricaneHeist touches down in cinemas on 6th April. pic.twitter.com/aNOQSACjbQ
As an unstoppable and deadly hurricane bears down on the Gulf Coast of the US a mandatory emergency evacuation is underway clearing the city. The storm proves to be the perfect cover for a team of hackers to infiltrate a vulnerable Treasury facility and steal $600m. Bracing himself for the impact of the hurricane, storm chaser and meteorologist Will finds himself caught up in the chaos and teams up with Casey, the only Treasury agent left standing and his wayward brother, Breeze. Together they must stop the ruthless thieves from pulling off the heist of a lifetime and survive the storm of the century.
The Hurricane Heist stars Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten and Ralph Ineson, it is directed by Rob Cohen and will be in UK and Irish cinemas on 6th April.
