Capturing Streams to Watch Later with Movavi Screen Recorder for Mac!









Do you like watching streams of video games, sports, or other live content? Whether it is that or normal online streaming videos, it can help to be able to save streams that you want to watch so that you can watch them later when it is more convenient. For live streams, in particular, it can be very useful – as it will ensure you’re able to watch them and won’t miss out.

The best way to save streams is to capture them from your screen, and if you want to do that you should try Movavi Screen Recorder for Mac. It is a simple and lightweight screen recorder that will let you record streaming video on Mac without any difficulty whatsoever.

Of course, the first thing you’ll have to do is open up the stream that you want to record, but don’t play it just yet or pause it if it auto-plays. Next, launch Movavi Screen Recorder for Mac, and use your mouse cursor to draw a frame over the stream on your screen. If it isn’t that precise you can adjust the frame till you’re satisfied with its fit.

By default, the ‘System Audio’ icon on the interface should be highlighted and the ‘Microphone’ icon shouldn’t be – but if that isn’t the case click to toggle them. Additionally, you may want to click on the ‘alarm clock’ icon to set up a timer to automatically stop recording after a certain duration, or to schedule both a start and stop time.

Assuming you aren’t automating the recording, you can press ‘REC’ to start recording and play the stream. Once it is done you can press ‘Stop’, and Movavi Screen Recorder for Mac will save it as an MKV video file and open up a preview window. In the preview window, you can not only go over the footage that was recorded but trim out any unwanted parts. Additionally, you can opt to save the video in a different format, or if you’ve made any changes.

That should provide you with everything you need to capture streams to watch later using Movavi Screen Recorder for Mac. Keep in mind it has other features too and you can easily adjust the various other recording parameters, capture keyboard and mouse actions, and more.

At the end of the day having a screen recorder that is so easy to set up and yet has everything, you need to capture streams and other content is bound to be useful. That is why you should give Movavi Screen Recorder for Mac a try, and see just how quickly it can be set up to start recording videos.

