It’s Just A Wrinkle In Time!

Whether familiar with the cult-classic novel by Madeleine L’Engle, or experiencing this enthralling story for the first time, audiences young and old will encounter an original, heart-warming, and visually captivating cinematic event. With an all-star cast including Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey bringing the intriguing characters to life, A WRINKLE IN TIME offers a distinctive new world and will cut through as the fresh and original choice on the big screen next spring.