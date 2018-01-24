The Alienist In New York!





New York City, 1896. A series of haunting, gruesome murders has gripped the city. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt, criminal psychology Dr Laszlo Kreizler, New York Times illustrator John Moore and Sara Howard, a headstrong secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective, set out to find and apprehend one of New York City’s first serial killers.

The Alienist is based on the best selling novel by Caleb Carr, it stars Luke Evans, Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning and Brian Geraghty. You can catch this exciting new series on Netflix soon.

