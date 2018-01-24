Kratos Is The God Of War!

Posted on by David Allen




From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfil a deeply personal quest.

God of War will be available from April 20, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 system, pre-order yours here!

#GodOfWar #Kratos #PS4 #Game #NewGame #Warriors #Shadow #Norse #Gods #Atreus #Quest #Playstion #PreOrder







Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.