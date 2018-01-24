Luminiser Tea Candle Powered Lantern!





Heating and light does not have to cost the earth and it does not always require mains power either, the trouble is that this kind of tech is not available yet right? Wrong! Thanks to ThermTech there is the Luminiser a neat device that provides both heat and light, all it requires to power the device is a simple tea candle, one candle should last for around five to six hours.

The Luminiser is a compact and durable lantern that uses thermoelectricity to power the LEDs for hours! By using thermoelectricity, The Luminiser’s patented technology transforms the heat energy from one single tea light candle into a powerful LED light lasting 5-6 hours, providing 15-20 times the light than a candle alone.

The Luminiser is not available just yet, but they are raising funds through crowdfunding, which is good news as that means a chance to pre-order one at a great price. They are hoping to get this on sale by the middle of the year with a retail price of around $132, but if you check out the Luminiser page on Kickstarter then you could get hold of one of the early versions from just $86!

#Luminiser #TeaCandle #Lantern #Heater #Light #Thermoelectricity #LED #Candle #LuminiserLantern #LuminiserTeaCandlePoweredLantern















